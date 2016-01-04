WRAPUP 1-Middle East tensions boil as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Iran

* Saudi ally Bahrain also severs ties to Tehran
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, Jan 4 Iran accused Saudi Arabia on Monday
of using an attack on its embassy as a pretext to sever ties in
a diplomatic crisis deepening their often violent struggle for
influence across the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran on Sunday and fellow-Sunni
Bahrain followed suit on Monday, two days after Iranian
demonstrators stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran in protest at
Riyadh's execution of a senior Shi'ite cleric.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also downgraded its ties with
Iran, as the dispute between the region's top Sunni and Shi'ite
powers rippled across the region, driving up oil prices and
threatening to widen the Middle East's sectarian divide.
A man was shot dead in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province late
on Sunday when security officers came under fire, and two Sunni
mosques in Iraq's Shi'ite-majority Hilla province were bombed.
After a furious response in Shi'ite communities worldwide to
the Sunni kingdom's execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr
al-Nimr, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir accused Iran of
creating "terrorist cells" among the kingdom's Shi'ite minority.
Iran retorted that Riyadh had used the embassy incident and
an similar attack on its consulate in the Iranian city of
Mashhad as an "excuse" to stoke tensions.
Oil prices rose almost two percent, overcoming economic
weakness in Asia, as the two big petroleum exporters traded
insults and tensions spilled into other crude producers such as
Iraq.
Stock markets across the Gulf dropped sharply, led by Qatar
which fell more than 2.5 percent, with geopolitical jitters
outweighing any benefit from stronger oil.
Crude importer China declared itself "highly concerned" with
the developments, in a rare foray into Middle East diplomacy.
The United States and Germany called for restraint, while Russia
offered to mediate an end to the dispute.
The tensions threatened to derail efforts to end Syria's
five-year-old civil war, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab
powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar
al-Assad.
In neighbouring Lebanon, newspapers said the spat had
clouded the hopes of filling the vacant presidency that had been
raised last month after Iran and Saudi Arabia both voiced
support for a power-sharing deal.
"DIVINE REVENGE"
Saudi Arabia executed Nimr and three other Shi'ites on
terrorism charges on Saturday, alongside dozens of Sunni
jihadists. Shi'ite Iran hailed him as a "martyr" and warned
Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family of "divine revenge".
Shi'ite groups united in condemnation of Saudi Arabia while
Sunni powers rallied behind the kingdom, hardening a sectarian
split that has torn apart communities across the Middle East and
nourished the jihadist ideology of Islamic State.
Al-Azhar, the Cairo-based seat of Sunni Muslim learning, and
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia,
condemned the attacks on Riyadh's missions and stressed Tehran's
obligation to respect the internal affairs of the kingdom.
The UAE, an ally of Saudi Arabia that is also home to
hundreds of thousands of Iranians, cut the number of Iranian
diplomats allowed in the country, after summoning the ambassador
to protest what it called Iran's interference in Saudi Arabia.
The Yemeni government on Monday announced a curfew in the
port city of Aden, a beach-head for Saudi and UAE forces waging
war on the Shi'ite Houthi group that controls much of the
country. A ceasefire collapsed on Saturday.
Western powers, many of which supply billions of dollars
worth of weaponry to Gulf Arab powers, tried to tamp down the
tensions with Iran but also deplored the executions, as human
rights groups strongly criticised Saudi Arabia's judicial
process and protesters gathered outside Saudi embassies.
(Additional reporting by Katie Paul, Noah Browning, Tom Perry
in Beirut, Maher Chmaytelli in Baghdad; editing by William
Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)