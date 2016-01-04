WRAPUP 2-Sunni states back Saudi Arabia in growing row with Iran

(Releads with Saudi allies cutting diplomatic relations)
* Bahrain and Sudan sever ties to Tehran
* Riyadh acts after embassy in Tehran attacked
* Oil prices rise more than two percent
* Stock markets across Gulf drop sharply
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's Sunni allies rallied
behind the kingdom on Monday and several joined Riyadh in
severing or downgrading diplomatic relations with Tehran,
deepening a sectarian split across the Middle East.
Bahrain and Sudan cut all ties with Iran, and the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians,
downgraded its relations. Saudi Arabia broke off relations on
Sunday after a mob stormed its embassy in Tehran.
Shi'ite power Iran accused Saudi Arabia of using the attack
on the embassy as an "excuse" to sever ties and further increase
sectarian tensions, after Shi'ites across the world denounced
Saudi Arabia's execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
A man was shot dead in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province late
on Sunday, and two Sunni mosques in Iraq's Shi'ite-majority
Hilla province were bombed in the fallout from the dispute
between the Middle East's top Sunni and Shi'ite powers.
Oil prices rose more than two percent, overcoming economic
weakness in Asia, as the two big petroleum exporters traded
insults and tensions spilled into other crude producers such as
Iraq.
Stock markets across the Gulf dropped sharply, led by Qatar
which fell more than 2.5 percent, with geopolitical jitters
outweighing any benefit from stronger oil.
Crude importer China declared itself "highly concerned" with
the developments, in a rare foray into Middle East diplomacy.
The United States and Germany called for restraint, while Russia
offered to mediate an end to the dispute.
The row threatened to derail efforts to end Syria's
five-year-old civil war, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab
powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar
al-Assad.
In neighbouring Lebanon, newspapers said the spat had
clouded the hopes of filling the vacant presidency that had been
raised last month after Iran and Saudi Arabia both voiced
support for a power-sharing deal.
"DIVINE REVENGE"
After a furious response in Shi'ite communities worldwide to
the Sunni kingdom's execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr
al-Nimr, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Iran was
creating "terrorist cells" among the kingdom's Shi'ite minority.
Saudi Arabia executed Nimr and three other Shi'ites on
terrorism charges on Saturday, alongside dozens of Sunni
jihadists. Shi'ite Iran hailed him as a "martyr" and warned
Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family of "divine revenge".
Shi'ite groups united in condemnation of Saudi Arabia while
Sunni powers rallied behind the kingdom, hardening a sectarian
split that has torn apart communities across the Middle East and
nourished the jihadist ideology of Islamic State.
Al-Azhar, the Cairo-based seat of Sunni Muslim learning, and
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia,
condemned the attacks on Riyadh's missions and stressed Tehran's
obligation to respect the internal affairs of the kingdom.
Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled island kingdom with a restive Shi'ite
majority, accused Iran of "blatant and dangerous interference"
in the affairs of the Gulf Arab countries, in a statement
announcing the severing of diplomatic ties.
The Yemeni government on Monday announced a curfew in the
port city of Aden, a beachhead for Saudi and UAE forces waging
war on the Shi'ite Houthi group that controls much of the
country. A ceasefire collapsed on Saturday.
Western powers, many of which supply billions of dollars
worth of weaponry to Gulf Arab powers, tried to tamp down the
tensions with Iran but also deplored the executions, as human
rights groups strongly criticised Saudi Arabia's judicial
process and protesters gathered outside Saudi embassies.
(Additional reporting by Katie Paul, Noah Browning, Tom Perry
in Beirut, Maher Chmaytelli in Baghdad; editing by William
Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)