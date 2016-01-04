WRAPUP 3-Saudi Arabia recruits Sunni allies in row with Iran

* Bahrain and Sudan sever ties to Tehran
* Riyadh steps up pressure after embassy in Tehran attacked
* Oil prices spike but settle back
* Stock markets across Gulf drop sharply
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, Jan 4 Saudi Arabia rallied Sunni allies
to its side in a growing diplomatic row with Iran on Monday,
deepening a sectarian split across the Middle East following the
kingdom's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
Bahrain and Sudan cut all ties with Iran, following Riyadh's
example the previous day. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir
told Reuters Riyadh would also halt air traffic and commercial
relations between the rival powers.
He blamed Iran's "aggressive policies" for the diplomatic
action, alluding to years of tension that spilled over on
Saturday night when Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom's
embassy in Tehran.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to hundreds of
thousands of Iranians, partially downgraded its relations but
the other Gulf Arab countries -- Kuwait, Qatar and Oman --
stayed above the fray.
Shi'ite Iran accused Saudi Arabia of using the attack on the
embassy as an "excuse" to sever ties and further increase
sectarian tensions, as protesters in Iran and Iraq marched for a
third day to denounce Saudi Arabia's execution of Shi'ite cleric
Nimr al-Nimr.
A man was shot dead in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province late
on Sunday, and two Sunni mosques in Iraq's Shi'ite-majority
Hilla province were bombed in the fallout from the dispute
between the Middle East's top Sunni and Shi'ite powers.
Oil prices spiked during European trading as the two big
petroleum exporters traded insults and after violence hit other
crude producers such as Iraq. But prices then eased back on
evidence of economic weakness in Asia.
Stock markets across the Gulf dropped sharply, led by Qatar
which fell more than 2.5 percent, with geopolitical jitters
outweighing any benefit from stronger oil.
Crude importer China declared itself "highly concerned" with
the developments, in a rare foray into Middle East diplomacy.
The United States and Germany called for restraint, while Russia
offered to mediate an end to the dispute.
The row threatened to derail efforts to end Syria's
five-year-old civil war, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab
powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar
al-Assad.
In neighbouring Lebanon, newspapers said the spat had
clouded the hopes of filling the vacant presidency that had been
raised last month after Iran and Saudi Arabia both voiced
support for a power-sharing deal.
Nevertheless, analysts said fears of a sectarian rupture
across the Middle East were premature, and the break in
relations could be more a symptom of existing strains than
evidence of new ones.
"The fact that the UAE was unwilling to cut off ties with
Iran completely, despite the closeness of its relations with
Saudi Arabia, shows the difficulty that the Saudis will have in
trying to isolate Iran," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, senior policy
fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"The downgrading of ties is not fundamentally a question of
responding to executions and the storming of an embassy... (but
rather) a function of a much deeper conflict between the two
states," he added.
"DIVINE REVENGE"
After a furious response in Shi'ite communities worldwide to
the Sunni kingdom's execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr
al-Nimr, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Iran was
creating "terrorist cells" among the kingdom's Shi'ite minority.
Saudi Arabia executed Nimr and three other Shi'ites on
terrorism charges on Saturday, alongside dozens of Sunni
jihadists. Shi'ite Iran hailed him as a "martyr" and warned
Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family of "divine revenge".
Shi'ite groups united in condemnation of Saudi Arabia while
Sunni powers rallied behind the kingdom, hardening a sectarian
split that has torn apart communities across the Middle East and
nourished the jihadist ideology of Islamic State.
Al-Azhar, the Cairo-based seat of Sunni Muslim learning, and
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia,
condemned the attacks on Riyadh's missions and stressed Tehran's
obligation to respect the internal affairs of the kingdom.
Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled island kingdom with a restive Shi'ite
majority, accused Iran of "blatant and dangerous interference"
in the affairs of the Gulf Arab countries, in a statement
announcing the severing of diplomatic ties.
The Yemeni government on Monday announced a curfew in the
port city of Aden, a beachhead for Saudi and UAE forces waging
war on the Shi'ite Houthi group that controls much of the
country. A ceasefire collapsed on Saturday.
Western powers, many of which supply billions of dollars
worth of weaponry to Gulf Arab powers, tried to tamp down the
tensions with Iran but also deplored the executions, as human
rights groups strongly criticised Saudi Arabia's judicial
process and protesters gathered outside Saudi embassies.
