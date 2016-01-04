White House urges restraint in Saudi-Iranian tensions

WASHINGTON Jan 4 The White House on Monday
urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to show restraint in the crisis
spurred by the execution of a senior Shi'ite cleric by Saudi
Arabia.
"We do continue to be concerned about the need for both the
Iranians and the Saudis to de-escalate the situation. We are
urging all sides to show some restraint and to not further
inflame tensions that are on quite vivid display in the region,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a daily news
briefing.
He said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had been in touch
with his Iranian counterpart and U.S. diplomatic officials had
been in contact with Saudi officials to convey the message.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by
Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)