White House urges restraint in Saudi-Iranian tensions

WASHINGTON Jan 4 The White House on Monday urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to show restraint in the crisis spurred by the execution of a senior Shi'ite cleric by Saudi Arabia.

"We do continue to be concerned about the need for both the Iranians and the Saudis to de-escalate the situation. We are urging all sides to show some restraint and to not further inflame tensions that are on quite vivid display in the region," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a daily news briefing.

He said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had been in touch with his Iranian counterpart and U.S. diplomatic officials had been in contact with Saudi officials to convey the message. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)