Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 10.3 pct rise in Q4 profit

DUBAI Jan 21 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 10.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to a rise in the value of its investments.

Kingdom made a net profit of 231.2 million Saudi riyals ($61.65 million) for the quarter compared with a profit of 209.6 mln riyals for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

Full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 742.5 million riyals, Kingdom said.
