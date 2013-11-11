UPDATE 1-Private equity groups line up for Saudi fast-food chain - sources

* TPG/Abraaj vs KKR for majority stake in Kudu - sources
* Worth 2 bln riyals based on 20-times 2013 earnings
* Would be first MidEast deal for TPG or KKR
* Bids reflect high investor interest in Saudi assets
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 11 TPG Capital and Abraaj Group have
teamed up to compete against KKR & Co for a majority
stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu, three banking and
industry sources said.
A stake purchase by either KKR or TPG would be their first
investment in the Middle East and shows the heightened interest
in the region's economic growth and its young and increasingly
wealthy population.
Riyadh-based Kudu, which operates more than 200 restaurants
in the kingdom, is owned by four individual shareholders,
including chairman and chief executive Abdulmohsen Bin Abdulaziz
Al Yahya, according to data from Zawya, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Abraaj, the Middle East's largest private equity firm, has
recently roped in TPG to the bidding process and was previously
bidding solely for the stake, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public.
Kudu is worth around 2 billion riyals ($533 million) based
on a valuation of around 20 times earnings, one of the sources,
a regional private equity banker, said. The firm is expected to
have net income of around 100 million riyals this year, the
source added.
KKR, TPG and Abraaj all declined to comment, while Kudu
could not be reached for comment.
"When you are talking about valuations of around 20 times
earnings, you are clearly in a seller's market. There are very
few businesses in Saudi for sale and if it's a consumer play, it
always commands a premium and lots of attention," the private
equity source said.
Saudi Arabia is the largest Gulf Arab economy and its
consumer sector is booming.
Coca-Cola Co paid $980 million in December 2011 for a
50 percent stake in Aujan Industries, one of the largest
beverage companies in the Middle East, while in the same year
Carlyle bought a 42 percent stake in a Saudi-based food
franchise operator that runs Domino's Pizza and Wendy's
restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa.
Citigroup Inc's venture capital arm and Dubai-based
Levant Capital bought a $100 million controlling stake in Saudi
Arabian supermarket chain Al-Raya For Foodstuff Co last year.
Reuters reported in June that a majority stake in the
business has been put up for sale and KKR was one of the
potential bidders.
HSBC Holdings is advising the sellers.