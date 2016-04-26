As glut persists, Saudis and Kuwait struggle to restart Khafji oilfield

* Kuwait pledged to restart field shut since Oct 2014
* Saudi sources say no progress yet on restart
* Chevron sees no sign of resumption - sources
By Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
DUBAI/RIYADH, April 26 Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
appear no closer to restarting their jointly operated Khafji
oilfield, industry sources said, despite Kuwait saying the sides
had agreed to ramp up output after an 18-month shutdown.
Any delay in the restart of the Neutral Zone field that
produced 280,000 to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) before
environmental problems forced its closure in October 2014 will
be seen as a boost to global oil markets struggling to shake off
a glut that has sent prices diving over the past two years.
Kuwait's acting oil minister said on March 29 that Kuwait
had agreed with neighbouring Saudi Arabia to resume production
at the field.
Riyadh has yet to confirm that announcement, and Saudi-based
industry sources say there has been no breakthrough in talks to
resolve what has become a political sticking point between the
two Gulf OPEC allies.
"There has been no change in the situation so far in
Khafji," one Saudi oil industry source said.
Another source said: "Talks are still going on to resolve
the issue ... Hopefully it will be (resolved) soon."
A third industry source, who has visited Khafji, said:
"There's nothing happening ... the status quo is still the
same."
Chevron, which operates the nearby Wafra field in
the Neutral Zone on behalf of Saudi Arabia, has told investors
they should not expect oil to flow soon from either field as
preparations have yet to begin for a restart, sources said.
"We continue to monitor the situation and we are encouraged
by efforts underway by all appropriate parties to resolve the
issue. Production will remain shut in until the situation is
resolved," the U.S. oil company said in a statement to Reuters.
Wafra, which has an output capacity of about 220,000 bpd of
Arabian Heavy crude, has been shut since May 2015 due to
operational difficulties. Khafji and Wafra are part of a
long-standing dispute between Kuwait and Riyadh, mainly over
operation rights.
Senior officials from both countries have been trying to
resolve the issue for months. Even Kuwait's ruler, Emir Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, was quoted by local media as talking in
January about the oilfields' closure.
Kuwait has limited spare production capacity and therefore
been hit harder than Saudi Arabia by the closures. Kuwait's
production capacity is estimated at 3.2 million bpd, compared to
Saudi Arabia's 12 million bpd.
The Neutral Zone is the only place in Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait where foreign oil firms have equity in fields, which are
otherwise owned and operated by state oil companies. Crude
output is divided equally between the two countries.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Dubai, Rania El Gamal in
Riyadh, Reem Shamseddine in Khobar and Ron Bousso in London;
Editing by Dale Hudson)