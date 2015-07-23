Saudi-Kuwait joint Wafra oilfield staff told to take leave - paper

ABU DHABI, July 23 The shut down of the
jointly-operated Wafra onshore oilfield between Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait, is set to be extended into next month after the
distribution of a memorandum telling all non-vital staff to take
leave as of Aug. 1, pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on
Thursday.
The Wafra field was first shut for maintenance on May 11 for
two weeks in a move apparently aimed at giving the Gulf OPEC
allies time to solve a longstanding dispute.
On May 27, Chevron, which operates the oilfield on
behalf of Saudi Arabia, said Wafra would remain shut until
difficulties in operating there are resolved.
The memorandum, which the newspaper said it had obtained,
was signed by Chevron and the Kuwaiti Gulf Oil Company, which
represents the Kuwaiti side of operations.
The document also said staff would take "open-ended" leave
if production did not resume by end-August, a step aimed at
reducing costs amidst the shutdown, the paper reported.
Wafra representatives could not be immediately reached by
Reuters for comment.
The Neutral Zone is the only place in Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait where foreign oil firms have equity in fields, which are
otherwise owned and operated by state oil companies. Crude
output is divided equally between the two countries.
It survived the nationalisation of the Saudi oil industry in
the 1970s. Since then, Saudi reserves of 264 billion barrels,
about a fifth of the world's proven oil reserves, have been off
limits to international oil companies.
Industry sources say Kuwait was angry because it was not
consulted when the Chevron concession to operate Wafra was
renewed by Riyadh in 2009 until 2039.
But the row goes back further to 2007, when a land dispute
between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia led to a delay in Kuwait's plans
to build an oil refinery.
Chevron holds a lease on some of the land on Kuwait's side
which was earmarked for the new refinery.
The shutdown of Wafra, which has an output capacity of about
220,000 bpd of Arabian Heavy crude, came after the oil output
from another jointly operated field, Khafji, was stopped in
October to comply with environmental regulations.
