Six Flags aiming to open first Saudi park by 2021

RIYADH Nov 15 Six Flags Entertainment Corp's
expansion into Saudi Arabia will probably include three
parks, with the first to open in 2020 or 2021, its executive
chairman said on Tuesday.
The parks, which each cost between $300 and $500 million to
build, will likely be owned by the Saudi government, Jim
Reid-Anderson told Reuters on the sidelines of the MiSK
entrepreneurship forum in Riyadh.
"The parks are likely to be government-owned, although
that's not guaranteed yet, because talks are still early and
there can be changes," he said.
The first park is tentatively planned for Riyadh, Saudi
Arabia's conservative capital city, he said. Others may follow
in Jeddah and at a resort elsewhere on the western Red Sea
coast.
A waiver from Dubai Parks and Resorts, which holds
exclusive rights to develop and operate Six Flags-branded theme
parks in the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC), would enable the Saudi parks to carry the Six Flags name,
he said.
U.S.-based Six Flags announced in June that it had begun
talks with the Saudi government to build theme parks as part of
the kingdom's efforts to expand its entertainment sector and
diversify the economy.
Developing the leisure sector is fraught with difficulties
in Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a strict social code where
women are required to wear plain loose-fitting robes, cinemas
are banned and public spaces are gender-segregated.
Reid-Anderson said it was too early to say whether the Six
Flags parks would be segregated or whether there would be any
restrictions placed on women's access to the rides, which
elsewhere include roller coasters and water slides.
"We're at the research phase," he said, but added there was
"great support" for the project from its Saudi partners.
He also said he would be open to an eventual listing on the
Saudi stock exchange, noting successes with both Dubai Parks'
local listing and Six Flags' stock options programme for U.S.
employees.
"It's very early to prescribe a listing," he said. "But in
time, it's definitely something we can do."
Six Flags operates approximately 20 theme and water parks in
North America and signed an agreement with a private Ho Chi Minh
City-based company in March to open two parks in Vietnam.
