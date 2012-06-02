UPDATE 1-Saudi's Maaden receives commitments for $1.87 bln loan

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 2 Saudi Arabian
Mining Company (MAADEN) has received bank commitments
for its 7 billion riyal ($1.87 billion) Murabaha revolver loan
with a tenure of five years, the firm said in a statement to the
bourse on Saturday.
"The deal was oversubscribed 2.5 times," it said.
The subscribing banks are National Commercial Bank, Samba
Financial Group, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi
Fransi, Saudi British Bank (SABB), Al Rajhi
Bank, Bank Al Jazeera, J.P. Morgan, Arab
National Bank, Bank Al Bilad, and Saudi Investment Bank.
In April Maaden said it was in talks with a number of banks
for a loan of up to 7 billion riyals to finance the company's
future investments.
Maaden said in March it plans to add a new production line,
with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, at its aluminium
joint venture with U.S. firm Alcoa to produce sheets used
in automotive and construction industries.
It said that financing for the project will be announced at
a later date.
In February Maaden said it plans to invest 21 billion riyals
in a phosphate project as part of a new industrial city in the
country's north.