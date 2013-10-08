UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabian Mining's net profit boosted by JV receipts

* Q3 net profit 1.43 bln riyals vs 311 mln riyals a year ago
* Q3 net profit boosted by 1.44 bln-riyal receipt from JV
* Gain helped offset declines in gold, fertiliser businesses
RIYADH, Oct 8 Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit more than
trebled on the back of contract receipts from a phosphate joint
venture, which helped offset declines in its gold and other
fertiliser businesses.
The firm made a net profit of 1.43 billion riyals ($381
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 311 million
riyals in the same period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.
This was well ahead of the average forecast of three
analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected a 40-percent drop
in profit.
Ma'aden attributed the rise in net profit to "the receipt of
contractual dues from joint venture partners ... in the amount
of 1.44 billion riyals" relating to its Waad al-Shamal phosphate
project.
That project, being developed with Saudi Basic Industries
Corp and Mosaic Co. and estimated to be worth
around 26 billion riyals, will also include an ammonia plant,
and a train line from its remote location in northern Saudi
Arabia to the industrial facilities on its Gulf coast.
Without the one-off gain, gross profit for the quarter fell
45 percent to 396 million riyals and its operating profit was
down 80 percent at 98 million riyals.
Ma'aden said the one-off boost helped offset a decline in
gold prices, as well as a fall in prices and production of both
diammonium phosphate (DAP) and ammonia fertiliser.
It is the second successive quarter that the company's
profitability has suffered from lower gold prices, while a
shutdown of an ammonia plant hit second-quarter earnings.