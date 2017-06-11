MIDEAST MONEY-Struggling Saudi bourse may get limited boost from MSCI, Aramco billions

* MSCI seen deciding June 20 to review Riyadh for EM status
* Huge Aramco IPO seen H2 2018, will also draw foreign money
* EFG Hermes: over $50 bln in passive/active funds may enter
* Valuations, selling pressure from locals may cap prices
* Success of Saudi economic reforms not yet clear
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector
is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio
funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the
money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil
prices and rising taxes.
On June 20, global equity index compiler MSCI will announce
whether it is putting Saudi Arabia on a list for possible
upgrade to emerging market status. Index firm FTSE will decide
in September whether to make Riyadh a secondary emerging market.
Then in late 2018, authorities aim to list national oil
giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, selling about 5 percent in what is
likely to be the world's biggest initial public offer of shares.
All three events promise to draw large flows of passive
funds - money that benchmarks itself against international
indexes - to Saudi Arabia, and by raising the kingdom's profile
among global investors, attract a volume of active funds that
could be even larger over the next couple of years.
“Saudi Arabia will become tied to significant global capital
flows. The market could be larger than Turkey, larger than
Thailand, possibly larger than Mexico,” said Asha Mehta,
portfolio manager at U.S. based-Acadian Asset Management, which
manages over $77 billion of assets globally.
Only about 60 institutions have become Qualified Foreign
Investors in the Saudi bourse since it opened to direct foreign
investment in mid 2015; the index changes and Aramco's listing
could increase that number.
"The process is gradual, but the boost to liquidity and
market capitalisation in Saudi will make some institutions which
have been hesitating decide to enter," said Sandeep Srinivas,
senior analyst at FIM Partners in Dubai.
But there are signs the inflow of foreign money into Saudi
Arabia may be slower than some investors are hoping, and that it
may not trigger a strong rise in the Saudi market.
Low oil prices are keeping buyers wary, while austerity
steps planned by the government, as it confronts a huge budget
deficit, will dampen corporate profits. Local regulations mean
there may be little room left for foreigners to raise their
stakes in some firms.
"There are a wide range of factors that will dictate the
market's direction over the next couple of years, not all of
them necessarily positive," said Simon Kitchen, head of macro
strategy at regional investment bank EFG Hermes.
Reflecting this, the Saudi stock index has dropped
in the run-up to this month's MSCI decision; it is down 5
percent since the start of 2017.
FLOWS
After the exchange began in April to settle trades within
two days of execution - the key remaining reform demanded by
MSCI - most fund managers think the index compiler is likely to
put Riyadh on its review list on June 20.
The actual decision on whether to include Saudi Arabia in
MSCI's emerging market index would then occur in mid 2018, and
if MSCI follows past procedures, inclusion would occur in mid
2019.
Kitchen estimated MSCI inclusion, not taking into account
Aramco's listing, would bring $7.1 billion of passive inflows
into Saudi stocks in mid 2019. So some analysts think a positive
announcement by MSCI on June 20 will trigger an immediate inflow
of active foreign funds.
"We expect foreign funds to enter the Saudi market as soon
as MSCI announces the watch list inclusion, and to gradually
increase as we get closer to a potential implementation date,"
said analysts at regional firm Arqaam Capital.
If FTSE decides in September to upgrade Riyadh, changes in
its indexes would probably occur in September 2018; this could
bring $3.5 billion of passive funds.
Aramco's listing would magnify MSCI- and FTSE-related
passive inflows. Kitchen estimated the extra money at $4.8-9.6
billion, depending on whether Aramco achieved a valuation of $2
trillion as the government hopes, or about half that as some
analysts believe possible.
In addition, $12-31 billion of active funds could flow in if
the index changes and Aramco's listing boost foreign ownership
of Saudi stocks to the levels of neighbouring Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates, Kitchen calculated. About 4.2 percent of
the $432 billion Saudi market is currently owned by foreigners.
The result could be inflows totalling over $50 billion in
the next two or three years as Saudi Arabia's bourse becomes
more international. But that could be offset by cash-strapped
local institutions selling stocks.
At about 14 times forward earnings, Saudi Arabia is not
cheap compared with MSCI's group of global emerging market
stocks, at 12.9 times. And the success of Riyadh's economic
reforms, designed to restore growth to an economy shell-shocked
by low oil prices, may not be clear for years.
"Will global emerging market funds be underweight or
overweight Saudi Arabia? We think an overweight on Saudi Arabia
will depend on the successful implementation of the reform
programme and will be gradual, hence active flow estimates
should err on the side of caution," Kitchen said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)