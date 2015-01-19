Saudi Arabia's nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back

ABU DHABI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's plans to build
nuclear and solar energy projects will take about eight years
longer to complete than originally intended, the head of the
government body in charge of overseeing the projects said on
Monday.
In 2012, the world's top oil exporter said it would install
17 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2032 as well as around 41 GW of
solar capacity. Currently it has no nuclear power plants.
"The plan started by looking at 20 years down the road,
with the year 2032 as the major milestone for long-term
planning," Hashim Yamani, president of the King Abdullah City
for Atomic and Renewable Energy, said at an energy conference in
Abu Dhabi.
"Recently, however, we have revised the outlook together
with our stakeholders to focus on 2040 as the major milestone
for long-term energy planning in Saudi Arabia."
Yamani did not give a reason for the delay, or say when the
first nuclear and solar plants would be operational. Although
Saudi Arabia has ample financial resources to build the
projects, it faces technical challenges, limited supplies of
water for use in the plants, and potential bureaucratic
obstacles.
Power demand in the desert kingdom is growing 8 percent
annually, forcing state-run Saudi Electricity Co, the
Gulf's largest utility company, to spend billions of dollars on
projects to add capacity.
Nuclear and solar power stations would reduce the diversion
of Saudi Arabia's oil output for use in domestic power
generation, leaving more available for export.
Yamani said that despite a government initiative calling for
energy efficiency, Saudi Arabia's peak electricity demand was
expected to exceed 120 GW by 2032.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Reem Shamseddine;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)