UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco senior VP named acting CEO until further notice

(Adds details, background)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI May 1 Saudi Aramco
senior vice-president Amin al-Nasser has been named
acting chief executive of the state oil giant until further
notice, Aramco said on its website on Friday.
Nasser has been serving as senior vice-president for
upstream operations at Aramco since 2008, according to his
biography posted on Aramco's website. With a degree in petroleum
engineering, he joined Aramco in 1982.
On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Aramco's previous
chief executive Khalid al-Falih as chairman of the state oil
firm and health minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the
world's top crude exporter.
"Effective immediately, the authority of the president and
chief executive officer, with respect to all functions exercised
by him, is herby delegated to Mr. Amin H Nasser until further
notice," an internal Aramco memo signed by Falih on April 29 and
seen by Reuters on Friday said.
Saudi Arabia is restructuring Aramco, the world's biggest
energy company, in a move apparently aimed at letting it operate
more at arm's length from the powerful oil ministry.
Citing unnamed sources, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported
on Friday that Aramco would be separated from the oil ministry
of the top OPEC member. Separately, Aramco posted a statement
earlier saying it now has a new 10-member supreme council headed
by the kingdom's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Other members of the new Aramco council include Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi, Finance Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, Economy
Minister Adel Fakieh, Water and Electricity Minister Abdullah
al-Husayen and Aramco's Falih, according to a copy of a royal
decree seen by Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Rania El Gamal; Editing by
Dale Hudson and David Evans)