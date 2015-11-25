Saudi Aramco seeks discounts on drilling costs-sources

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 25 State-run Saudi
Aramco has asked oilfield service companies to extend
discounts to next year as the oil giant cuts costs amid falling
oil prices, industry sources familiar with the matter said.
"The oilfield service companies have been asked to give
discounts and they will do it since discounts granted this year
are due to expire by year-end. Other suppliers will be next,"
said a source who declined to be identified.
In an e-mailed comment to a Reuters inquiry, Saudi Aramco
said it had no information to release on the matter.
The rig count is holding steady and is expected to be kept
steady next year, although it could go up if prices rise, a
second source said.
Saudi Aramco wants to maintain the same activity at lower
prices but "they can also save money through efficiency", he
said, while another source said some companies have been asked
for steeper discounts.
"They issued a lot of tenders to keep rigs busy at low
price. At the same time materials are low so they think projects
overall should be cheaper," said a fourth source.
"There are a lot of projects offshore to maintain potential
on all fields ... There are ongoing bids one after the other,"
he said.
Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco made a similar request to
cut costs on drilling services after oil prices tumbled from as
much as $115 in the middle of last year. Aramco
has also secured lower daily rates for rigs.
The collapse of crude prices has prompted some oil companies
to cut spending.
Aramco is now deploying around 212 rigs for oil and gas, a
level which has been held steady this year mainly to maintain
maximum sustainable capacity at 12.5 million barrels per day,
industry sources say.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Adrian Croft)