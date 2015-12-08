Saudi's Sadara starts operations at Jubail polyethylene plant

DUBAI Dec 8 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic
Services, fully owned by Sadara Chemical, said on Tuesday that
operations had started at its polyethylene (PE) plant in Jubail
Industrial City II.
The plant is designed to produce 375,000 metric tons per
year of products used in specialty applications, such as the
manufacture of food-grade plastics, industrial and consumer
packaging and health and hygiene films, it said in a bourse
statement.
It is the first of 26 plants being built in the Sadara
complex located in Jubail Industrial City II, it said. Sadara
said this year that the plant would start producing
petrochemicals by the end of 2015.
The start-up is expected to impact fourth-quarter results,
it said.
Sadara Chemical is a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture
between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)