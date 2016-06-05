UPDATE 2-Saudi reform plan approved by top govt economic council

(Adds quote)
RIYADH, June 5 Saudi Arabia's Council for
Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) has approved the
national transformation plan overseen by Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman and will pass it to the cabinet on Monday
for approval, a senior Saudi source said.
Details of the plan, a programme of wide-ranging economic
reforms, will be revealed in daily news conferences with
government ministers starting from Monday evening, the senior
source said.
The plan is expected to further flesh out sweeping reforms
called "Vision 2030" announced by Prince Mohammed in late April
to radically overhaul an economy that relies on volatile oil
revenue.
The wider reforms are expected to include subsidy cuts, tax
rises, sales of state assets, a government efficiency drive and
efforts to spur private sector investment. Last month the
International Monetary Fund said the plans were "appropriately
bold and far reaching".
Riyadh has been cutting spending and trying to raise fresh
revenues as it grapples with its budget deficit, which totalled
$98 billion in 2015.
The IMF predicted the deficit would stay very large this
year, at about 14 percent of gross domestic product compared to
16 percent last year.
(Reporting By Samia Nakhoul and Angus McDowall, Editing by
William Maclean)