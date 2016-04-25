Saudi stock market rises as prince outlines reform plan

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market recovered from early losses and rose in late trade on Monday as Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined a sweeping economic reform plan.
Measures include building up the government's Public Investment Fund to become a major player in global markets, restructuring the housing ministry to increase supply of affordable housing, and creating a "green card" system within five years to give resident expatriates long-term residence.
The stock index was up 2.2 percent in late trade. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.