Saudi plane makes emergency landing, 29 hurt

RIYADH Jan 5 Twenty nine people were injured
when a Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Boeing 767-300ER
made an emergency landing at Medina airport in the west of the
country early on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation
said.
It said 18 of the injured were treated at the airport while
11 were taken to hospital. A spokesman for Saudi Arabian
Airlines, who did not give his name, said three people were
seriously injured.
The flight, arriving from Mashhad in Iran before dawn, was
carrying 315 passengers and suffered a technical malfunction,
the authority said. It said the pilot had reported a problem
with a rear wheel.
A witness at Medina airport, speaking anonymously because he
was not authorised to talk to media, said the plane landed after
making two unsuccessful attempts.
The Saudia spokesman said the plane was leased from another
company.
"Boeing is aware of reports of the accident and is gathering
more information," the company said.
Photographs and video footage posted online showed the plane
on the runway with damage to its right wing. The Saudia
spokesman verified the authenticity of the images.
State-owned Saudia is the national carrier of Saudi Arabia.
It is in the process of splitting into different units that will
eventually be partly privatised.