2013年 11月 3日

Fire breaks out in Saudi prison, riots and gunshots reported

DUBAI Nov 2 A fire broke out at a prison in northern Saudi Arabia and rioting and gunshots were heard, a Saudi news website reported on Saturday.

The www.sabq.org news website said that security forces were at the scene in the Buraida prison, where the fire was reported in three rooms. It gave no further details but said a statement was expected from Saudi prison authorities later.

