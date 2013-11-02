Fire breaks out in Saudi prison, riots and gunshots reported

BRIEF-Ford invests C$500 mln for R&D in Canada
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
DUBAI Nov 2 A fire broke out at a prison in northern Saudi Arabia and rioting and gunshots were heard, a Saudi news website reported on Saturday.
The www.sabq.org news website said that security forces were at the scene in the Buraida prison, where the fire was reported in three rooms. It gave no further details but said a statement was expected from Saudi prison authorities later.
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.