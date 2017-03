RIYADH Nov 2 A fire broke out at a prison in northern Saudi Arabia and rioting and gunshots were heard, a Saudi news website reported on Saturday.

A Saudi official confirmed a fire had broken out at the prison but said it had been brought under control.

The official said a statement was expected to be issued from prison authorities later on.

The www.sabq.org news website had reported that security forces were at the scene in the Buraida prison, where the fire was reported in three rooms. It gave no further details.