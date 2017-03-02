Uber and Careem banned from airport pickups in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, March 2 Drivers from ride-hailing
services Uber and Careem are barred from picking up passengers
from Saudi Arabia's airports, Al Madina newspaper reported,
quoting a spokesman from the kingdom's General Directorate of
Traffic.
Traffic authorities would punish any violators found
transporting passengers on airport grounds, Colonel Tareq
Al-Rubaiaan was quoted as saying.
Airport regulations have long barred private drivers from
offering their cars for hire to arriving passengers in Saudi
Arabia, which means the ride-sharing apps have operated in
legally murky territory as they grew increasingly popular.
Uber has had shaky ties with Gulf regulators, and only last
month signed an agreement with transport authorities in
neighbouring Dubai to become fully regulated after a series of
clashes over pricing and availability.
Saudi Arabia has embraced Uber and regional rival Careem to
a far greater extent, courting both companies with substantial
state investments to support its Vision 2030 economic reform
plan, particularly its goal to get more women in the workforce.
In a country where women are barred from driving and private
drivers are often prohibitively expensive, women account for
around 80 percent of Uber and Careem's passengers.
The state's Public Investment Fund bought a $3.5 billion
stake in Uber in June, while state-controlled Saudi Telecom Co
(STC) invested $100 million in Careem in December.
Saudi authorities have also used the apps to bolster
employment for Saudi men, requiring in November that Uber and
Careem "limit the jobs to Saudi nationals," while allowing
non-Saudis already registered as drivers to continue to work for
the companies.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)