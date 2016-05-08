Managing Saudi's new energy mega-ministry may bring challenges

* Energy ministry will control electricity, oil and industry
Department oversees sectors worth 53pc of economic output
Reorganisation aims to cut waste and improve coordination
By Angus McDowall , Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH May 8 Managing Saudi Arabia's new energy
mega-ministry, set to oversee over half the economy and designed
to cut through a tangled bureaucracy to make government more
coherent and efficient, will be a formidable challenge.
The new Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry,
under Khalid al-Falih, already chairman of state oil company
Saudi Aramco, will handle oil and gas extraction, power
generation and distribution, mining and industrial development.
The changes were announced on Saturday as part of a major
reshuffle by King Salman aimed at making the Vision 2030
economic reform programme easier to implement by ending decades
of miscommunication and turf war between government departments.
But in creating a ministry to oversee sectors that account
for 53 percent of the kingdom's economic output, the vision's
architect, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is
entrusting a huge part of his sweeping reforms to Falih's hands.
How the new minister will juggle a host of responsibilities,
and whether he can enact massive change across this broad swathe
of the economy while integrating once rival departments, is
already fodder for avid speculation in Saudi energy circles.
"In order for the restructuring to succeed, accountability
and responsibility has to be concentrated in the same office.
This is the reason for assigning all those sectors in one
ministry," said Sadad al-Husseini, an energy consultant and
former senior executive with Saudi Aramco.
"It remains to be seen what kind of specific organisational
changes happen at the operational level."
Previously, the oil ministry was in charge of hydrocarbons
extraction and mining, the water and electricity ministry
handled power generation and the commerce ministry oversaw
industry. Other departments overlapped with these, covering such
policy areas as nuclear and renewable energy and the running of
industrial cities.
The big state-controlled companies, oil producer Aramco,
petrochemicals and metals conglomerate Saudi Basic Industries
Corp (Sabic), Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) and state utility
Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), fit in between them. Falih is likely
to now have a big say in running them all.
STREAMLINING
Saudi Arabia's creation of the new energy ministry sets it
on the same path as oil-producing Gulf neighbours Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates, which have done the same.
"What was required before was coordination and a clear
common vision, a clear strategy," said Paddy Padmanathan,
president and chief executive officer of Acwa Power, the
kingdom's biggest private electricity developer.
Riyadh's hopes of cutting state spending and diversifying
the economy beyond oil have always rested partly on the goal of
using energy resources to expand industrial output in ways that
would add value, create jobs and boost non-oil exports.
However, its dominant petrochemicals industry, under the
commerce ministry, and power utilities, under the water and
electricity ministry, sometimes clashed over allocations of gas,
which was produced by Aramco, under the oil ministry.
Meanwhile, cheap energy prices encouraged power producers to
employ cheaper, less efficient technology that used much larger
quantities of fuel than they would have chosen were it valued at
market prices, Padmanathan said.
Rampant overuse of fuel, blamed by economists on the large
subsidies, has also bloated Saudi domestic energy consumption,
raising fears that it would eventually cut into the amount of
oil free for export.
Saudi rulers have known about these problems for years, but
past reform efforts appeared to be hindered by
inter-departmental fighting.
The agency responsible for atomic and renewable energy, for
example, proposed that a big part of Saudi power production
should come from solar and nuclear plants, but its plans were
quietly shelved after other parts of the bureaucracy objected.
Now Falih has been made chairman of that agency, giving him
power as energy minister to see proposals through, and the
government has pledged to install at least 9.5 gigawatts of
solar power.
ARAMCO CHALLENGE
The one Saudi body that has traditionally crossed all these
sector lines is Aramco, of which Falih was chief executive from
2009-15, and of which he remains chairman in his new role as
energy minister.
Beside its core oil and gas upstream business, Aramco has
big downstream refining and petrochemical factories through
joint ventures with international partners, it has an in-house
power unit and has carried out solar projects.
However, Aramco itself is approaching a major change as the
government readies it for an initial public offering of up to 5
percent of its value on the stock market. That will require
unprecedented internal adjustments including publication for the
first time of sensitive reserves and balance sheet data.
Overseeing that process will be an immensely challenging job
not only for the company's chief executive, Amin Nasser, but for
its chairman Falih as well.
At the same time, he will now be in charge of expanding the
mining sector to create a targeted 90,000 new jobs by 2020,
ensuring power supply meets an expected tripling of consumption
by 2030 and a doubling of gas output by the same date.
Falih is said to be close to Prince Mohammed, but the deputy
crown prince has shown over the past year that he has no
compunction about sacking favourites if they fail to meet
expectations.
"I expect this to be the first round of changes. Definitely
there will be more rounds until you find the right mix of people
for the vision 2030," said a senior banker who declined to be
identified.
(Editing by Anna Willard)