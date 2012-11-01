UPDATE 6-At least 23 killed in Riyadh fuel truck blast

* Explosion after gas tanker hits bridge
* Neighbouring building levelled
* Officials say blast was an accident
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Nov 1 At least 23 people were killed
when a fuel truck crashed into a flyover in the Saudi capital
Riyadh on Thursday, triggering an explosion that brought down an
industrial building and set fire to nearby vehicles.
State-owned Ekhbariya television news channel reported on
that the death toll had risen to 23 and emergency workers were
still searching the collapsed building for more victims or
survivors. Health ministry spokesman Saad al-Qahtani said 135
people were injured, mostly men and including some foreigners.
Although the incident took place near the headquarters of
the Saudi Arabian National Guard and the Prince Nayef Arab
University for Security Studies, officials speaking on state
television said it was an accident.
Neither the guards' complex nor the security university
appeared to be damaged in the blast, which flattened a showroom
for tractors, bulldozers and other industrial vehicles as well
as damaging a busy flyover.
U.S. ally Saudi Arabia is seen as a prime target for the al
Qaeda branch based in neighbouring Yemen but the last successful
attack inside the conservative Islamic kingdom was in 2006.
Riyadh has cracked down on Islamist militants over the past
decade, detaining thousands of suspects.
The civil defence department said a gas tanker had hit the
Khureis Road flyover in eastern Riyadh, causing a gas leak and
an explosion in the Zahid Tractor company's showroom and
warehouse, according to the state news agency SPA.
"The truck driver was surprised by a road accident on its
route, causing it to crash into one of the pillars of the
bridge," spokesman Captain Mohamed Hubail Hammadi said.
DRIVER BLAMED
The civil defence chief, Saed al-Tweijri, said the fire had
been brought under control. He blamed the tanker driver for the
accident.
The warehouse, several storeys high, was levelled by the
blast, which also caused severe damage to neighbouring
buildings. Rubble, twisted metal and shattered glass littered a
wide stretch of the surrounding area.
"I was inside the building when the blast came. Then boom,
the building collapsed. Furniture, chairs and cabinets blasted
into the room I was in," said survivor Kushnoo Akhtar, a
55-year-old Pakistani worker, who was covered in dirt and
bleeding from multiple cuts on his face and hands.
"My brother is still inside under the rubble. There are lots
of people in there," he said.
The blast at around 7:20 a.m. local time occurred on one of
the capital's busiest roads but because Saudi Arabia is still
observing the Eid al-Adha holiday, traffic was lighter than
normal.
An hour after the explosion, fires still raged in cars and
trucks nearby and a column of black smoke billowed over the
area.
By Thursday evening state television was still showing a
large emergency operation at the site as workers picked through
the flattened building with the aid of digging machinery.
Dozens of burnt-out vehicles surrounded the scene of the
blast, including a small bus and other cars on top of the
flyover, which was left buckled by the explosion.
Television footage and pictures posted on social media
showed a body lying beside smoking vehicles and at least two
charred bodies seated in a car. Another blackened corpse was
visible in the remains of a truck.
More than 100 emergency personnel were combing through the
wreckage on the flyover and searching for victims in the rubble
of the building, one of two Riyadh outlets listed on the website
of Zahid Tractor, a distributor of heavy machinery.