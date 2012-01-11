CORRECTED-Saudi Safco Q4 net profit up 25 pct; over expectations

Jan 11 Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company
(Safco) reported a fourth quarter net profit of 1.27
billion riyals ($338.7 million) on Wednesday, a 25 percent rise
over the same period of the previous year that it attributed to
a rise in fertiliser prices and sales volumes.
The result beat expectations for the affiliate of Saudi
Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), with five
analysts polled by Reuters anticipating on average a net profit
of 1.14 billion riyals.
The company's performance compared to the 1.03 billion
riyals it recorded in the fourth quarter of 2010 and a 5 percent
increase over the 1.21 billion riyals of profit in the third
quarter of 2011.