CORRECTED-Safco Q2 net profit at 784 mln riyals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14 Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) reported a 0.8 percent drop in second quarter net profit to 784 million riyals ($209 million), compared with 790 million riyals a year earlier, it said on Saturday.

The result missed expectations, with 10 analysts polled by Reuters anticipating an average net profit of 937.73 million riyals. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sami Aboudi)