CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Safco Q2 net profit at 784 mln riyals

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
(Corrects operational income figure)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14 Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) reported a 0.8 percent drop in second quarter net profit to 784 million riyals ($209 million), compared with 790 million riyals during the same period a year earlier, it said on Saturday.
The results missed expectations, with 10 analysts polled by Reuters anticipating an average net profit of 937.73 million riyals.
The firm attributed the decline in net profit to lower sales resulting from lower production levels after maintenance work on some of its units.
Operational income declined by 4.1 percent to 726 million riyals from 757 million riyals in the second quarter a year earlier, it said. ($1=3.75 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sami Aboudi)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.