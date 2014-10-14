版本:
Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were defense contractors -U.S. official

WASHINGTON Oct 14 Two Americans shot in Saudi Arabia were employees of U.S. defense contractor Vinnell Arabia, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

One employee was killed and the other slightly injured after being shot at a gas station near the Vinnell Arabia base in Riyadh, about 20 miles (32 km) from the U.S. embassy, the official said on condition of anonymity.

A suspect was in police custody, the official said.

Vinnell is a joint venture company of Northrop Grumman Corp . (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by)
