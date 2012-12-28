Man shot dead as police clash with Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Dec 28 Saudi Arabian police shot dead a
Shi'ite protester in the country's oil-producing east late on
Thursday, local activists said on Friday, bringing the death
toll from clashes in the restive area to 12 this year.
They said police had opened fire on protesters demonstrating
about the detention of people from the Qatif district, killing
18-year-old Ali al-Marar and injuring six others.
The authorities confirmed in a statement that a man had died
but contradicted the activists' account, saying a security
patrol had come under fire and shot back in self defence.
The spokesman for the Eastern Province police said the
routine patrol was attempting to intercept rioters who had
blocked a road with burning tyres when it came under fire from
several sources, including the man they shot dead. Police said
he had a handgun.
Activists said security forces in two sports-utility
vehicles had shot "indiscriminately" at the demonstrators in
central Qatif and fired at people on rooftops.
Qatif, one of two large Shi'ite population centres in the
kingdom, has suffered unrest since early 2011, with protesters
complaining of persistent discrimination in the Sunni-dominated
state, and at the arrest of local people.
The world's top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam adheres
to the puritanical Sunni Wahhabi Muslim school, which views
Shi'ites as heretical.
Saudi Shi'ites say they lack the same job opportunities as
Sunnis, that their neighbourhoods receive inadequate state
investment and that the authorities stop them building places of
worship.
Some Qatif activists accuse the government of crushing the
protests by shooting at demonstrators, intimidating locals with
constant armed patrols, and detaining people without laying
charges or bringing them to trial.
Saudi authorities say they do not discriminate against
Shi'ites, pointing to King Abdullah's efforts to include them in
the advisory Shoura Council and to his foundation this year of a
centre to study different Islamic sects.
They also reject charges of heavy handed policing, saying
all the shootings this year have occurred after police came
under attack by rioters.
They have accused rival Shi'ite power Iran of stirring up
the unrest, a charge Iran denies.
Although Saudi Shi'ites live mostly in the crude-producing
Eastern Province, protests have not targeted energy production
and both oil and gas facilities are heavily guarded.