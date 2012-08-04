版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 15:18 BJT

Saudi Arabia says one soldier killed and another wounded in Shi'ite area

RIYADH Aug 4 Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said on Saturday a soldier was shot dead late on Friday in the Qatif district, home to much of the kingdom's Shi'ite minority who have been protesting against what they see as entrenched discrimination.

"A security patrol was exposed to heavy fire from four armed rioters on a motorbike when pausing at a street intersection in Qatif," state news agency SPA reported, quoting Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour Turki.

Turki said the shooting took place at 11pm on Friday evening and named the dead soldier as Hussein Bawah Ali Zabani and the wounded soldier as Saad Miteb Mohammed al-Shammari, who he said was taken to hospital, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia denies charges it discriminates against its Shi'ite minority.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐