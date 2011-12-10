Saudi to OK some foreign ownership of stocks-sources

DUBAI Dec 10 Saudi Arabia's plans to open
up its stock market will limit direct foreign ownership to
investors with at least $5 billion under management and allow
each to hold a maximum 5 percent of a stock's issued share
capital, two industry sources said.
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Tadawul,
the largest Arab bourse, have indicated to market participants
the details of the proposed framework of foreign ownership.
Total direct ownership of each stock would not be allowed to
exceed 20 percent of the issued share capital, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Currently, foreigners have only very limited opportunities
to invest through indirect ownership and exchange traded funds
that track indexes.
Under the new framework, total foreign investment in a
listed firm, including swap notes, non-Gulf Arab foreigners and
expatriates in Saudi Arabia, will not be allowed to exceed 49
percent, the source added.
"The market operator has highlighted some issues for foreign
investor trading," the source said.
"The main problem is how the custody landscape will look
like. Tadawul is proposing three custody models to facilitate
it." The types of models are currently confidential.
The source also said that there is still no indication of
how much the fees or commissions for trading would be.
Saudi Arabia has been considering a wider opening of its
market for several years.
The chief executive of the kingdom's exchange, Abdullah al
Suweilmy, told reporters earlier this week that it has yet to
finalise a timeframe for when it would open up its market, but
industry sources say it could happen as early as mid to late
first quarter of 2012.
CMA was not immediately available to comment when contacted
by Reuters.