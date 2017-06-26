MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi business cheers leadership shift, frets over reform, region

* Businessmen welcome Mohammed bin Salman becoming crown
By Andrew Torchia
RIYADH, June 25 The promotion of Saudi Arabia's
top economic reformer to crown prince has cheered business
leaders who believe it will open up new opportunities.
But they worry about officials' ability to implement reforms
and about geopolitical tensions in the region.
The Saudi stock market jumped 7 percent in the two
days after Mohammed bin Salman, previously deputy crown prince,
was appointed last week to be first in line for the throne.
Part of the market's rise was due to a decision by index
compiler MSCI to consider upgrading Riyadh to emerging market
status. But much of the euphoria was political; shares in
companies closely linked to Prince Mohammed's reforms were the
top performers.
National Commercial Bank, the biggest lender,
which is expected to play a big role handling financial
transactions related to the reforms, surged 15 percent.
Miner Ma'aden soared 20 percent; Prince Mohammed
has labelled mining a key sector in his drive to cut Saudi
Arabia's reliance on oil exports. Emaar the Economic City
, builder of an industrial zone which the prince hopes
to develop as an export industry base, gained 16 percent.
Business leaders said the promotion of Prince Mohammed, 31,
removed political uncertainty by confirming a smooth shift of
power from an older generation of Saudi leaders to a young
generation represented by the prince.
"The political transition was very smooth - we expect the
reforms to continue," Muhammad Alagil, chairman of Jarir
Marketing, a top retailing chain, told Reuters.
He said Jarir, which has 47 stores, some 39 of which are in
Saudi, would open at least six this year and a similar number
next year, mostly inside Saudi Arabia.
To some in business, Prince Mohammed represents fresh
opportunity in the form of a $200 billion privatisation
programme and state investment to help kick start new industries
such as shipbuilding, auto parts making and tourism.
Some executives predicted the progress of these plans, which
are still largely on the drawing board a year after Prince
Mohammed announced them, would accelerate after his promotion.
“I didn’t see a risk of the reforms stalling or being
reversed before, given the political backing behind them. But
now the reforms can go ahead with more strength," said Hesham
Abo Jamee, chief executive at Alistithmar Capital.
He added that social initiatives in the reforms would help
the economy by stimulating consumer spending.
For example, developing an entertainment sector, in a
conservative society which has so far shunned many forms of
public entertainment, would create jobs. The government plans an
entertainment zone south of Riyadh with sports, cultural and
recreational facilities.
Increasing the role of women in the workforce would boost
family incomes and could accelerate creation of small businesses
such as restaurants, Abo Jamee said.
REPATRIATION
Prince Mohammed is also architect of a tough austerity
policy, including spending cuts and tax rises, that aims to
abolish by 2020 a budget gap which totalled $79 billion in 2016.
The austerity has slowed private sector growth almost to zero.
But many in business see austerity as inevitable in an era
of low oil prices and are pleased by the prince's willingness to
moderate it to avoid a worse slowdown. To mark his promotion,
Riyadh retroactively restored civil servants' allowances at a
cost it estimated at around $1.5 billion.
Privately, many executives expect Prince Mohammed to
persuade or pressure wealthy Saudis to repatriate some of the
billions of dollars which they are believed to have transferred
overseas for safe-keeping.
It is not clear what tools he would use - moral suasion,
legal action or financial incentives - but his promotion may
have given him the political capital for such a sensitive step.
Businesses remain worried by two other issues, however.
One is the competence of the bureaucracy to carry out the
complex reforms. The government talks of partnerships between
the public and private sectors to finance projects, for example,
but has not released legal frameworks for such deals.
"Many of the reforms are in name only - nothing has
happened. They're struggling with the details," said a foreign
economist who advises the Saudi government.
The other big worry is rising tensions around Saudi Arabia -
tensions in which Prince Mohammed has been closely involved in
his role as defence minister for two years.
In addition to its military intervention in Yemen, Saudi
Arabia is locked in a diplomatic confrontation with Iran, its
allies are struggling in Syria's civil war, and early this month
it cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar.
For some in business, these tensions are at best a
distraction for the government at a time when it needs to focus
on the economy, and at worst risk a more serious regional crisis
that could deter foreign investment and endanger the reforms.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)