UPDATE 10-Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up

By Stephen Kalin and William Maclean
DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's King Salman made
his son next in line to the throne on Wednesday, handing the
31-year-old sweeping powers as the kingdom seeks a radical
overhaul of its oil-dependent economy and faces mounting
tensions with regional rival Iran.
Although Mohammed bin Salman's promotion to crown prince had
long been expected among those who follow the royal family
closely, the timing was a surprise and puts the kingdom's future
in relatively untested hands.
Mohammed bin Salman replaces his cousin, Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef, a veteran security chief who led the Saudi campaign
against Islamic State and al Qaeda, at a time when Riyadh faces
tensions with Qatar and Iran and is locked into a war in Yemen.
His appointment may make Saudi policy more hawkish against
arch-rival Iran and other Gulf rivals such as Qatar, increasing
volatility in an already unstable region, analysts said.
"Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive
foreign policies (Yemen, Qatar) and he has not been shy about
making strong statements against Iran," said Olivier Jakob at
Switzerland-based oil consultancy Petromatrix.
"It is not really a question of if, but rather of when, a
new escalation with Iran starts."
U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month made Saudi
Arabia his first foreign stop since his election, telephoned
Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate him on his promotion.
"The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all
support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve
the ongoing dispute with Qatar," the White House said in a
statement, adding they also discussed efforts to achieve a
lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated
Prince Mohammed, in a conciliatory gesture to Riyadh after it
joined other Arab states in imposing sanctions on Qatar over
its alleged support for terrorism.
"His Highness (Sheikh Tamim) wished him success ... for the
good of the kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian
of the Two Holy Mosques," Sheikh Tamim said in a message to
Prince Mohammed, Qatar state news agency QNA reported.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also welcomed Prince
Mohammed's appointment.
Iran, Saudi Arabia's main rival for regional influence,
called Prince Mohammed's appointment a "soft coup".
Its leadership was critical of comments he made last month
that the "battle" should be taken into Iran, with Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labelling Saudi leaders as "idiots".
Iran, which is predominantly Shi'ite Muslim, and Saudi
Arabia, which is mostly Sunni, compete for power and influence
across the region. The two countries support opposite sides in
the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
Analysts said the prince's rapid rise has created friction
within the ruling family, however, and made Saudi policy less
predictable than in recent decades.
FAVOURITE SON
The reshuffle sparked speculation on Twitter about a
possible future abdication by the octogenarian King Salman bin
Abdulaziz Al Saud in favour of his son, whose youth and dynamism
have appealed to younger Saudis who make up the majority in
society and are often eager for change.
After decades in which the same small group of princes
handled Saudi affairs on the world stage, Prince Mohammed has
led diplomacy with global powers, reportedly charming both Trump
and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was appointed crown prince and deputy prime minister by
royal decree, but he retains the defence portfolio and still
controls oil and economic policies.
Mohammed bin Nayef, Salman's nephew and a counter-terrorism
chief, who has been admired in Washington for crushing an al
Qaeda bombing campaign in 2003-2006, was relieved of his posts,
the decree said.
The decision by King Salman to promote his son and
consolidate his power was endorsed by 31 of 34 members of the
Allegiance Council, made up of senior members of the ruling Al
Saud family, the decree said.
In a ceremony at a al-Safa palace in the Muslim holy city of
Mecca late on Wednesday night, Saudi state television showed
royal family members, clerics and officials queue to shake hands
with the young prince or kiss his shoulder.
"We must hand in hand ... behind our leadership which we
pray to God for it to be a wise one," Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti
Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh said, opening the pledging
ceremony. "By God's book (the Koran) and the laws of His
Messenger, I pledge allegiance."
Intent on dispelling speculation of internal divisions in
the ruling dynasty, Saudi television repeatedly aired footage of
Mohammed bin Nayef pledging allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman,
who knelt and kissed his older cousin's hand, saying, "We will
not give up taking your guidance and advice."
NO POWER STRUGGLE
Analysts said the change reduces uncertainty over succession
and is expected to empower Mohammed bin Salman to move faster
with his plan to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil, which
includes the partial privatisation of state oil company Aramco.
"The change is a huge boost to the economic reform programme
... Prince Mohammed bin Salman is its architect," said John
Sfakianakis, director of the Gulf Research Centre.
Bernard Haykel, professor of Near Eastern Studies at
Princeton, said the king's decision was aimed at avoiding a
power struggle between his son and Mohammed bin Nayef.
"It's clearly a transition that has happened smoothly and
bloodlessly. Now it's clear, it's straightforward. That kind of
clarity lowers the risk. There's no question as to who's going
to be in charge."
Saudi Arabia's stock market surged after the announcement,
closing more than 5 percent up on the day.
Arab leaders, including Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, Jordan’s King
Abdullah and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Prince Mohammed on his
appointment, state media said.
The royal decree did not nominate a new deputy crown prince,
a post relatively new in Saudi Arabia, where kings have
traditionally chosen their own successors.
In an apparent attempt to appease the family, the decree had
a clause that made clear that Mohammed bin Salman will not be
allowed to appoint one of his own sons as his successor.
It also appointed young princes from other branches of the
family to government roles, seemingly to reassure them that they
will remain part of the ruling structure.
As deputy crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been
responsible for running Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, dictating
an energy policy with global implications and spearheading plans
for the kingdom to build an economic future after oil.
POWER BEHIND THE THRONE
Until his father became Saudi Arabia's seventh king in
January 2015, few people outside the kingdom had heard of Prince
Mohammed. As defence minister, he commands one of the world's
biggest arms budgets and is ultimately responsible for Saudi
Arabia's military adventure in Yemen.
Prince Mohammed chairs the supreme board of Aramco, making
him the first royal family member to directly oversee the state
oil company, long seen as the preserve of commoner technocrats.
But perhaps most importantly, he is the gatekeeper to his
father, King Salman, who in Saudi Arabia's absolute monarchy
retains the final say in any major decision of state.
Outside Saudi Arabia, that rapid rise and the sudden changes
to longstanding policies on regional affairs, energy and its
economy have prompted unease, adding an unpredictable edge to a
kingdom that allies long regarded as a known quantity.
Inside, they have prompted admiration among many younger
Saudis who regard his ascent as evidence that their generation
is taking a central place in running a country whose patriarchal
traditions have for decades made power the province of the old.
