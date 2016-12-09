UPDATE 8-Saudis order oil cuts to U.S., Europe before non-OPEC talks

* OPEC to meet non-OPEC countries in Vienna in Saturday
* Russia signals deal still faces challenges
* Saudis maintain high oil exports to Asia
(Adds Saudi energy minister)
By Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin
VIENNA, Dec 9 Saudi Arabia has told its U.S. and
European customers it will reduce oil deliveries from January,
as Russia said it was confident non-OPEC producers would fully
join OPEC's output limits on Saturday in the first such move
since 2001.
Saudi Arabia told the customers about lower supplies in line
with the output reduction agreed by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries last week, according to a Gulf oil
industry source familiar with Saudi oil policy.
"We told our customers of the allocations and the compliance
with allocations (for the cuts) for Saudi Arabia is 100
percent," the source said.
He said cuts to Asian refiners would be lower than those to
Europe, the United States and to major oil companies.
"We are cutting more in the U.S. because the inventories ...
are very high," the source said.
OPEC will meet non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna on
Saturday, hoping non-OPEC will commit to cutting 600,000 barrels
per day after its own members agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd last
week.
OPEC sources said nine non-OPEC countries were set to join
the meeting: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Mexico, Russia,
Sudan, South Sudan, Bahrain and Malaysia. Bolivia may also
attend the talks, according to an OPEC source.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said he was
"very optimistic" about the Saturday meeting.
"We will know the exact numbers tomorrow but I am expecting
about 10 to 11 (non-OPEC) countries to be on the final
declaration with specific numbers," he told reporters upon
arriving to Vienna.
So far only Russia and Oman have pledged cuts, with one OPEC
source saying Mexico could also contribute as much as 150,000
bpd.
In contrast, Kazakhstan plans to boost output in 2017 as it
launches the long-delayed Kashagan project.
Russia is expected to shoulder half of the non-OPEC cut, but
on Friday sources in Moscow signalled there were snags that
needed to be addressed before a deal could be reached, including
full compliance with cuts by all parties involved.
However, Russia's energy minister told reporters upon
arriving in Vienna he expected non-OPEC oil producers to fully
contribute to production cuts agreed earlier with OPEC.
"I look with optimism at tomorrow's event," said Alexander
Novak. "I think that we will agree and we must agree."
NO CUTS FOR ASIA
OPEC's second largest producer Iraq has notified U.S. and
European buyers of its crude about planned cuts, according to an
industry source familiar with the matter.
State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said it planned to
notify its international crude customers soon about reductions
to their allocations.
Iraq and Kuwait have committed to cuts to their oil outputs
of 210,000 bpd and 131,000 bpd respectively under the OPEC deal.
Sources at eight refiners in Asia told Reuters they had been
notified by state oil giant Saudi Aramco that in January it was
set to supply full crude amounts.
Of those eight, three refiners said they would load extra
volumes they had requested. The sources declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
"It's quite telling as there are not only no supply cuts,
but they have given extra volumes," one of the sources said,
indicating that the move underscored that producers were eager
to maintain market share in fast-growing Asian markets.
Some of the extra volumes were committed before the OPEC
meeting on Nov. 30, when output cuts were agreed.
"It seems that Saudis do not trust Mr. Sechin after his
mockings back in 2008/2009 as he repeatedly promised and
disappointed them on cuts," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg
told the Reuters Global Oil Forum, referring to Igor Sechin, the
CEO of top Russian oil producer Rosneft.
"I see the Saudi strategy for January deliveries to Asia as
a confirmation of this distrust."
Sechin has long been a harsh critic of cooperation with
OPEC. However, Sechin has kept a low profile recently and this
week agreed to sell a stake in Rosneft to a consortium of
commodities trader Glencore and Qatar - a key ally of
Saudi Arabia in OPEC.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Vienna, Florence
Tan in Singapore, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Jane Chung in Seoul
and Ron Bousso in London; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar and Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Editing by Adrian Croft, David Evans, Mark Potter
and Jonathan Oatis)