Security, rival operators delay mobile newcomers' entry to Saudi

DUBAI, Sept 23 State security requirements and a
lack of cooperation from Saudi Arabia's existing telecom
operators have delayed the launch of two new mobile companies
until later this year, their chief executives said.
The national telecom regulator, trying to increase
competition, instructed the kingdom's three mobile operators to
each host a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), announcing
winning bidders as long ago as June 2013.
Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa (VMMEA), part-owned by
British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group, teamed up
with former monopoly Saudi Telecom Co (STC), while
Jawraa Lebara partnered with No.2 operator Mobily.
VMMEA in March said it hoped to launch services in the first
half of 2014, while Mobily initially said its Jawraa's launch
target was the end of March, yet both have yet to do so.
"Most of the challenges are interconnections with other
operators," Yasser Alobaidan, chief executive of Jawraa, told a
conference in Dubai this week.
MVNOs usually pay their host operator a percentage of their
revenues plus fees, while also allowing the host to target
segments outside their core market, In STC and Mobily's case,
these would probably be Saudi's low income foreign workers.
Saudi has 1.8 mobile subscriptions per person, which means
the new firms must likely woo customers from existing operators
and that threat could explain their apparent reluctance to
cooperate.
YEAR END TARGET
The MVNOs have also faced difficulties meeting the demands
of Saudi's security apparatus to allow for so-called lawful
intercept, Alobaidan and Mikkel Vinter, VMMEA chief executive,
told the conference.
"That's the same for every operator," said Vinter.
Lawful intercept allows for electronic surveillance of an
individual.
"All these factors have to come together, the regulator has
to give the final stamp of approval and then we can launch,"
said Vinter. "We're now very close. I'd be very disappointed if
it's not this year."
Jawraa also aims to launch by year-end, said Alobaidan.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission
(CITC), which in April ordered the MVNO licence for No.3
operator Zain Saudi be retendered, did not respond to
requests for comment.
STC and Mobily claim 45 and 39 percent respectively of the
kingdom's mobile subscribers, according to loss-making Zain
Saudi, which has 16 percent after failing to make major inroads
into the big two since launching services in 2008.
Yet Alobaidan was bullish for Jawraa's prospects.
"We want to own 5-10 percent of total market share within
the coming three years," he said.
Vinter was more cautious on VMMEA, pointing out Oman's two
MVNOs had a combined market share of about 10 percent, with his
company claiming the majority.
"It would be fantastic to match that, but Saudi has one more
operator than Oman, it's a fiercer market and there are also new
players coming in at the same time," said Vinter.
"Our business case is fulfilled with a significantly lower
number than that. If we could get 10 percent between us in 2-4
years that would be a strong performance."
Jawraa, 15 percent owned by London's Lebara group with the
rest held by Saudi investors, also plans to expand abroad.
"We are working on licence papers with Tunisia, we're
working with the regulators in Morocco and Turkey as well as
some Gulf markets," added Alobaidan.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keith Weir)