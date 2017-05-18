UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco to sign deals with U.S. firms during Trump visit - sources

(Adds response from companies and GE MOUs)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia May 18 Saudi Aramco
is due to sign deals with 12 U.S. companies on
Saturday during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi
Arabia, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The deals with top U.S. companies such as oilfield services
firms Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes
, and Weatherford are part of the oil giant's
push to develop local manufacturing, the sources said.
Aramco will also sign deals with General Electric (GE)
and drilling companies National Oilwell Varco (NOV),
Nabors Industries and Rowan Companies, among
others, they added.
Aramco could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Halliburton's incoming chief executive, Jeff Miller,
declined to comment on any potential deal with Saudi Aramco.
Baker Hughes also declined to comment.
When it launched its In-Kingdom Total Value Add programme
(IKTVA) in 2015, Aramco said it aimed to double the percentage
of locally-produced energy-related goods and services to 70
percent by 2021
U.S. companies have traditionally worked with Aramco on
massive projects covering consultancy and project management
services to maintaining oil potential in upstream projects and
drilling to building refineries.
"These (new) partnerships will boost bilateral investment
towards localisation," said one of the sources.
Last December, Aramco signed deals with drilling firms Rowan
and Nabors Industries to establish joint ventures under the
IKTVA programme.
IKTVA, Arabic for self-sufficiency, will help generate
500,000 direct and indirect jobs for Saudis. It is a key part of
the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic reform drive, in which Aramco
is to play a big role in developing industrial projects as Saudi
Arabia tries to diversify its economy beyond reliance on oil
exports.
GE plans to sign memoranda of understanding on oil services,
digital and the IKTVA initiative, said one source close to the
matter.
Engineering companies KBR and Jacobs Engineering
, as well as McDermott and Honeywell will
also sign memoranda of understanding with Aramco, the sources
said.
An inaugural Saudi-U.S. CEO forum will be held in Riyadh on
Saturday in which several deals are expected to be signed in
defence, electricity, oil and gas, industrial and chemical
sectors. New licences for U.S. companies to operate in the
kingdom also will be issued.
