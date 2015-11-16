UPDATE 2-U.S. approves $1.29 bln sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

(Adds Saudi embassy comment in last paragraph)
By Andrea Shalal
Nov 16 The U.S. State Department has approved
the sale of $1.29 billion in smart bombs and other weapons to
Saudi Arabia to help replenish supplies used in its battle
against insurgents in Yemen and air strikes against Islamic
State in Syria, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA),
which facilitates foreign arms sales, notified lawmakers on
Friday that the sales had been approved, it said in a statement.
The lawmakers now have 30 days to block the sale, although
such action is rare since deals are carefully vetted before any
formal notification.
The sales reflect President Barack Obama's pledge to bolster
U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim
allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council after his administration
brokered a nuclear deal with their Shi'ite Muslim rival Iran.
The agency said the sale would help the Royal Saudi Air
Force's (RSAF) replenish weapons supplies that are becoming
depleted due to high demand for multiple operations, while
providing reserves for future missions.
"This acquisition will help sustain strong
military-to-military relations between the United States and
Saudi Arabia, improve (the ability of Saudi forces to work) with
the United States, and enable Saudi Arabia to meet regional
threats and safeguard the world's largest oil reserves," it
said.
Providing the munitions to Saudi forces would also help
deter its enemies, and "directly conveys U.S. commitment to the
RSAF's current and future ability to sustain combat operations,"
it said.
The proposed sale includes 22,000 smart and general-purpose
bombs, including 1,000 GBU-10 Paveway II Laser Guided Bombs, and
over 5,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits to turn older
bombs into precision-guided weapons using GPS signals.
The weapons are made by Boeing Co and Raytheon Co
, but the agency told lawmakers the prime contractors
would be selected in a competition.
No further details were immediately available.
Saudi Arabia, one of the largest buyers of U.S. weapons, was
approved in September for a potential second sale of 600
Patriot-PAC-3 air defense missiles made by Lockheed Martin Corp
, a deal valued at $5.4 billion.
Last month, the U.S. government also approved the sale to
Saudi Arabia of up to four Littoral Combat Ships made by
Lockheed for $11.25 billion.
In addition to attacking Islamic State militants in Syria,
Saudi Arabia is leading the fight against Iranian-backed Houthi
rebels in Yemen.
The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Additional reporting by Idrees
Ali.; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jonathan Oatis)