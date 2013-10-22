版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 20:18 BJT

Saudi spy chief says Riyadh to "shift away from U.S." over Syria, Iran

DOHA Oct 22 Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief has told European diplomats the kingdom will limit dealings with the United States in protest at Washington's perceived inaction over Syria and its potential thaw with Iran, a source close to Saudi policy said on Tuesday.

Prince Bandar bin Sultan told the envoys Washington had failed to act effectively on the Syria crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was growing closer to Tehran and had not backed Saudi support for Bahrain when it crushed an anti-government revolt in 2011, the source said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐