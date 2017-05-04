U.S. sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia advancing -foreign minister

WASHINGTON May 4 Saudi Arabia's Foreign
Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday the Trump
administration has taken steps in the congressional notification
process to advance the sale of Raytheon Co
precision-guided missiles to the U.S. ally.
The sale, which has been controversial because of civilian
deaths in a civil war in neighboring Yemen, is expected to
include more than $1 billion worth of the weapons, people
familiar with the talks have said.
The munitions include armor-piercing Penetrator Warheads and
precision guided Paveway missiles.