U.S. sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia advancing -foreign minister

GRAINS-Wheat firms to linger near one-year high on U.S., French production concerns

SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. wheat rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over French and U.S. production due to unfavourable weather pushed prices to a near one-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $4.75-3/4 a bushel - the highest since June 23, 2016. * The most active soybean futures ros