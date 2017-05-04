版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:43 BJT

U.S. sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia advancing -foreign minister

WASHINGTON May 4 Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday the Trump administration has taken steps in the congressional notification process to advance the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided missiles to the U.S. ally.

The sale, which has been controversial because of civilian deaths in a civil war in neighboring Yemen, is expected to include more than $1 billion worth of the weapons, people familiar with the talks have said.

The munitions include armor-piercing Penetrator Warheads and precision guided Paveway missiles.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐