UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits

By Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. and Saudi Arabian companies
signed business deals worth tens of billions of dollars on
Saturday during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, as
Riyadh seeks help to develop its economy beyond oil.
National oil firm Saudi Aramco said it signed $50 billion of
agreements with U.S. firms. Energy minister Khalid al-Falih said
deals involving all companies totalled over $200 billion, many
of them designed to produce things in Saudi Arabia that had
previously been imported.
Business leaders on both sides were keen to demonstrate
their talks had been a success, so there was an element of
showmanship in the huge numbers. Some deals had been announced
previously; others were memorandums of understanding that would
require further negotiations to materialise.
Nevertheless, the deals illustrated Saudi Arabia's hunger
for foreign capital and technology as it tries to reduce its
dependence on oil exports. Low oil prices in the past couple of
years have slowed the economy to a crawl and saddled the
government with a big budget deficit.
"We want foreign companies to look at Saudi Arabia as a
platform for exports to other markets," Falih told a conference
attended by dozens of U.S. executives.
In March, Saudi Arabia's King Salman toured Asia and his
delegation signed similar agreements worth tens of billions of
dollars there, including deals worth as much as $65 billion in
China.
FUNDS
Even as it sought U.S. investment on Saturday, Riyadh made
two announcements on plans to deploy its own financial reserves
for projects that would cement economic ties with the United
States.
The Public Investment Fund, Riyadh's main sovereign wealth
fund, and U.S. private equity firm Blackstone said they
were studying a proposal to create a $40 billion vehicle to
invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
The vehicle would obtain $20 billion from the PIF and with
additional debt financing, might invest in over $100 billion of
infrastructure projects - a political boon to Trump, who has
said he wants to rebuild crumbling U.S. infrastructure.
Meanwhile the world's largest private equity fund, backed by
the PIF, Japan's Softbank Group and other investors including
U.S. firms Apple Inc and Qualcomm, said on Saturday it had
raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as
artificial intelligence and robotics.
Much of the Softbank Vision Fund's money is likely to be
invested in the United States, helping Riyadh obtain access to
technology that it could use to diversify its economy.
Top Saudi economic policy makers, including the finance
minister and head of the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund,
described investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia to the
conference on Saturday.
Saudi officials said they aimed to prepare new, streamlined
rules covering direct investment by foreign firms within 12
months.
Among the deals signed on Saturday, GE said it
reached $15 billion of agreements involving almost $7 billion of
goods and services from GE itself. They ranged from the power
and healthcare sectors to the oil and gas industry and mining.
Jacobs Engineering will form a joint venture with
Aramco to manage business projects in the kingdom, and McDermott
International will transfer some of its ship fabrication
facilities from Dubai to a new shipbuilding complex which Aramco
will build within Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, one of the world's biggest military spenders, is
keen to develop a domestic arms industry rather than import
weapons, so several deals were in military industries.
Lockheed Martin said it would support the final
assembly and completion of an estimated 150 S-70 Black Hawk
utility helicopters in Saudi Arabia.
