Saudi Arabia bans Viber web communication tool

RIYADH, June 5 Saudi Arabia's telecom regulator
has banned use of the web-based communication application Viber,
which is hard for the state to monitor and deprives licensed
telecom companies of revenue from international calls and texts.
"The Viber application has been suspended ... and the
(regulator) affirms it will take appropriate action against any
other applications or services if they fail to comply with
regulatory requirements and rules in force in the kingdom," the
Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said
in a statement on its website.
Viber allows subscribers to make free calls, send instant
messages and share files over the internet. CITC did not explain
what regulatory requirements and rules it breached, but the
kingdom appears to be pushing for greater control over
cyberspace as Internet and smart phone usage soars.
Attempts to use Viber on two different smartphones and to
download it onto a computer in Saudi Arabia failed to work on
Wednesday. A message on the Viber website explained the service
had been banned in Saudi Arabia.
The regulator issued a vaguely worded directive in March
warning that such tools as Viber, Whatsapp and Skype broke local
laws, without specifying how.
Local media reported at the time that Saudi Arabia's three
main operators Saudi Telecom Co, Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) and Zain Saudi had been asked to
tell CITC if they were able to monitor or block such
applications.
CITC did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday or
when the earlier announcement was made in March.
Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry's spokesman
complained that Islamist militants were taking advantage of
social media to foment unrest. However, in a separate interview
with Reuters he argued against imposing stricter controls.
Mobile penetration was 188 percent by the end of 2012, CITC
data shows. Saudi now has 15.8 million Internet subscribers and
the average user watches three times as many online videos per
day as counterparts in the United States, according to YouTube.
Conventional international calls and texts are a lucrative
earner for telecom operators in Saudi Arabia, which hosts around
nine million expatriates. These foreign workers are increasingly
using Internet-based applications such as Viber to communicate
with relatives in other countries, analysts say.