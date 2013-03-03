版本:
Saudi Arabia buys 465,000 T of hard wheat for June-Aug-GSFMO

RIYADH, March 3 Saudi Arabia bought 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5 percent protein minimum) and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat (11 percent protein minimum) for delivery between June-August 2013 from six international suppliers, its Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday.

The shipment will be sent to the kingdom's ports in Jeddah and Dammam. The wheat was tendered last week.
