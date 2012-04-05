Saudi will not stop its women competing in Olympics-paper

RIYADH, April 5 Saudi Arabia will not prevent
its female citizens from competing in the Olympics, but it will
not officially endorse them, the head of the country's sporting
authority was quoted as telling a newspaper.
The remarks may represent a compromise between Saudi
Arabia's religious hardliners and its social reformers amid
international pressure for the conservative Islamic kingdom to
enter a woman athlete for the first time at London 2012.
"We don't endorse any Saudi female participation in the
Olympiad and international tournaments," al-Riyadh daily quoted
Prince Nawaf bin Faisal, head of the General Presidency of Youth
Welfare, as saying.
"Female Saudi participation will be according to the wishes
of students and others living abroad. All we are doing is to
ensure that participation is in the proper framework and in
conformity with sharia," he was reported to have said.
Top Saudi clerics who hold government positions and have
always constituted an important support base for the ruling
al-Saud royal family have spoken against female participation in
sports.
In 2009 a senior cleric said girls risked losing their
virginity by tearing their hymens if they took part in energetic
sport.
Last month the International Olympic Committee said it was
"confident" that the world's top oil exporter was working to
send a female athlete to the games after a campaign by Human
Rights Watch.
Perhaps the most likely woman candidate to compete under the
Saudi flag in London, equestrian Dalma Malhas, represented the
kingdom at the junior Olympics in Singapore in 2010, but without
official support or recognition.
Physical education is banned in girls' state schools in the
kingdom, but Saudi Arabia's only female deputy minister, Noura
al-Fayez, has written to HRW saying there is a plan to introduce
it.
Prince Nawaf acknowledged there was a growing demand for
sports among Saudi women.
"There are now hundreds or thousands who practice sports but
in a private way and without any relationship to the General
Presidency of Youth Welfare," he said.
