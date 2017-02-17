Saudi Arabia debating shape of Aramco ahead of IPO - sources

* Original plan was to make Aramco "industrial conglomerate"
By Rania El Gamal
RIYADH, Feb 17 Saudi Arabia is considering two
options for the shape of Saudi Aramco when it sells shares in
the national oil giant next year: a global industrial
conglomerate, and a specialised international oil company,
industry and banking sources said.
The listing of Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, expected to be the
world's biggest initial public offer and raise tens of billions
of dollars, is a centrepiece of the government's ambitious plan
- known as Vision 2030 - to diversify the economy beyond oil.
When the plan was publicly released in June last year, it
pledged to "transform Aramco from an oil-producing company into
a global industrial conglomerate".
But now Saudi officials and their advisers are debating
whether to make Aramco "a Korean chaebol", as one source said,
referring to sprawling South Korean conglomerates, or a
specialised company focused purely on oil and gas.
A specialised company might be easier to value because of
its simplicity and, since the risks in its business would be
clearer, achieve a higher price for its shares.
"There are two options being studied now. Either to make
Aramco a pure oil and gas company, or a conglomerate and expand
its role in petrochemicals and other sectors," said a Saudi
industry source, declining to be identified because the debate
is being conducted in private.
An Aramco spokesperson said: "Saudi Aramco does not comment
on rumour or speculation."
Other than its core oil and gas production, exploration and
refining businesses, Aramco - which employs more than 55,000
people - has plans to build solar and wind power facilities.
As the kingdom's biggest company and one of its most
efficient, it is being pressed into service to jump-start
industrial projects that are too big or daunting for the private
sector. It is developing a $5 billion ship repair and building
complex on the east coast, and working with General Electric
on a $400 million forging and casting venture.
It has also often been tasked with executing government
projects that have social goals, such as building industrial
cities, stadiums and cultural centres. It was involved in
creating the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
As the IPO approaches, officials are asking themselves
whether the domestic and international investors who will be
asked to buy Aramco shares really want exposure to such a
complicated array of assets.
A banking source familiar with the IPO preparations said the
government was studying a "clean-up exercise" to make Aramco's
structure neater.
One option under study is moving all businesses not related
to oil to a separate entity before the IPO, although this would
be a complex process, the sources said.
"It is going to be a legal nightmare for them. And the more
they dig, the more they find out issues they need to sort out,"
an industry source said.
COMPLEXITIES
The plan to sell up to 5 percent of Aramco, championed by
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversees the
country's energy and economic policies, is also running into
other complexities that have not yet been resolved.
Last year, Prince Mohammed said he expected the IPO would
value Aramco at a minimum of $2 trillion, and that the figure
might end up being higher. But this will depend partly on the
tax regime which Aramco faces.
The company currently pays a 20 percent royalty and 85
percent tax to the government, Saudi officials have said. These
could lower its value in an IPO, and sources said talks were
under way to move the tax rate as low as 50 percent. But this
could hurt state revenues at a time when Riyadh is running a big
budget deficit due to low oil prices.
The upstream and downstream oil businesses of Aramco will
remain part of the company when it is offered to the public, the
sources said, but how to value Saudi Arabia's oil reserves, over
which Aramco has exclusive rights, is still being finalised.
Aramco has declared proven crude oil reserves of 265 billion
barrels, more than 15 percent of global deposits. It has hired
two U.S. specialists to review its deposits: Gaffney, Cline &
Associates, part of Baker Hughes, and Dallas-based
DeGolyer and MacNaughton.
A third issue under discussion is how much of Aramco will be
owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's top
sovereign wealth fund: all of the non-public stake, or something
less.
This is related to another question which may influence
investors' attitude to the IPO, and which remains to be
answered: the company's precise relationship to the government.
For example, who will have the right to production-related
decisions - the government or Aramco's board?
Last May, Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said production
decisions were sovereign matters that would remain with the
government. But one industry source noted this would make Aramco
something other than a profit-oriented international oil firm.
"Why would an investor buy shares in a company if the board
has no say on production decisions? If the Saudi government
decides it wants to cut production, then Aramco will cut and
lose market share to rivals," he said.
