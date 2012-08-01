Sauer-Danfoss posts lower profit, cuts FY outlook on Europe woes

* Q2 EPS $1.16 vs $1.54 a yr ago

* Q2 sales down 8 pct to $518.8 mln

* Sees 2012 sales to decline 5-10 pct vs growth of 0-10 pct earlier

* Sees 2012 EPS $3.50-$4.25 vs prior view $4.00-$5.00

Aug 1 Sauer-Danfoss Inc, which makes hydraulic, electronic and mechanical components for mobile equipments, posted a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings forecast on weak demand in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

The company now expects 2012 sales to decline 5 percent to 10 percent from 2011 levels, down from its previous forecast of flat sales to a growth of 10 percent.

Sauer-Danfoss expects earnings of between $3.50 and $4.25 per share, below its earlier outlook of $4.00 to $5.00 per share.

For the second quarter, net income fell to $56.4 million, or $1.16 per share, from $74.9 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter declined 8 percent to $518.8 million. Sales were down 10 percent in Europe and 26 percent in the Asia-Pacific region.

Total backlog at June 30, 2012, was $887.2 million, down 1 percent from last year.

Shares of Sauer-Danfoss, which has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, closed at $35.66 on Wednesday on the New York Exchange.