2013年 3月 1日

Danfoss raises offer for Sauer-Danfoss

March 1 Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S increased its offer to buy out the rest of Sauer-Danfoss Inc it does not already own, valuing the company at $2.83 billion.

Danfoss offered $58.50 per share for the 24.4 percent of Sauer-Danfoss it does not own, up from its $49 per share bid in November.
