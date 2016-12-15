Savanna Energy says approached by potential suitors

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Thursday it had received interest from other bidders after Total Energy Services Inc made an offer in November to buy the oilfield services provider.
The company said it intends to conduct a formal process early next year to explore strategic alternatives.
Savanna Energy had a market value of C$190.41 million ($142.95 million) as of the stock's Wednesday close. ($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.