UPDATE 2-Savanna Energy says approached by other potential suitors

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(adds shares, background)
Dec 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Thursday it had received interest from other potential bidders after fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc went hostile with its offer to buy the company.
Calgary-based Savanna, whose shares rose as much as 10.5 percent to C$2.00 in morning trading, said it would explore strategic alternatives early next year.
The company first made a proposal to buy Savanna in November, offering 0.1132 of its shares for each Savanna share.
Total Energy, which is also based in Calgary, raised its offer to 0.1300 of its shares earlier this month and took it directly to Savanna's shareholders. Savanna said on Monday it would review the latest unsolicited bid.
Savanna Energy had a market value of about C$190 million ($143 million) as of Wednesday's close, while Total Energy was valued at about C$435 million.
A more than 50 percent fall in oil prices since mid-2014 eroded demand for services provided by oilfield companies, setting off a wave of consolidation.
U.S. driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy Seventy Seven Energy Inc in an all-stock deal worth $1.76 billion including debt.
Up to Wednesday's close, Savanna's stock had risen 23 percent since Total Energy's initial bid. ($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.