Canada's Savanna Energy to open books to potential suitors

Jan 10 Canadian oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Tuesday that it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.

Savanna said it also planned to explore strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company among other options.

The company had rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Total Energy Services Inc in December. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
