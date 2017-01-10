Canada's Savanna Energy to open books to potential suitors

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Canadian oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Tuesday that it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.
Savanna said it also planned to explore strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company among other options.
The company had rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Total Energy Services Inc in December. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends