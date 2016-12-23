Savanna Energy rejects Total Energy Services' buyout offer

Dec 23 Savanna Energy Services Corp
said on Friday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited
buyout offer from fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy
Services Inc as it "significantly" undervalued the
shares of the company.
Calgary-based Savanna Energy said the offer, for 0.13 of
Total Energy's shares for each Savanna share, was not in the
best interests of its shareholders and advised them to reject
it.
Savanna said last week it had received interest from other
potential bidders after Total Energy went hostile with its offer
to buy the company.
Total Energy had first made a proposal to buy Savanna in
November, offering 0.1132 of its shares for each Savanna share.
The company earlier this month raised its offer to 0.13 of its
shares and took it directly to Savanna's shareholders.
Savanna Energy had a market value of about C$232.9 million
($172.07 million) as of Thursday's close.
Total, whose shares closed at C$14.75 on Thursday, was
valued at about C$456.1 million.
($1 = 1.35 Canadian dollars)
